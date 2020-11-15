Frank Andriolo III

June 30, 1957 - November 11, 2020

West Hollywood, California - Frank J. Andriolo III was born June 30, 1957 in Miami Beach, Florida. He died in West Hollywood, California on November 11, 2020 due to complications from prostate cancer. Frank (aka "Butchie") was the beloved son of Ruth and the late Frank Jr., and the cherished brother of Martha Ann ("Hannie"), Cathy and Michael. He also is survived by many loving nieces and nephews and innumerable devoted friends.

Frank graduated from Monsignor Edward Pace High School, Miami Dade Junior College and Antioch University, from which he obtained a BA in Psychology. He studied landscape architecture and horticulture at UCLA.

In his 20's, Frank was a nationally recognized ballroom dancer. He and his partner, Susan Cullen Boley, won numerous competitions, performed on network television and instructed celebrities.

One of Frank's proudest accomplishments was his sobriety. He was an active member of AA for more than 34 years and the dedicated sponsor of many who credit him with their success.

During his lifetime, Frank pursued several rewarding careers. As a young man, he traveled the world as a flight attendant for Pan Am and other airlines. In 1986, he moved to Los Angeles and established a flourishing landscape design business, "LA Lawn." Throughout his adult life, Frank was involved in buying, selling and renovating residential real estate in California and Florida. Not surprisingly, he eventually became and excelled as an agent for Sotheby's International Realty.

Frank's personality and character most distinguished him - his decency and integrity - his generosity and kindness - his sense of humor and fun. Frank's smile was irresistible. He had an invincible love of life and lived one day at a time with conviction and honesty. He survived his final months with courage, grit, gratitude and humility. Frank's greatest legacy is the selfless love he shared with family, friends and strangers. That legacy – Frank's love – is everlasting.





