Frank J. Andriolo III
1957 - 2020
Frank Andriolo III
June 30, 1957 - November 11, 2020
West Hollywood, California - Frank J. Andriolo III was born June 30, 1957 in Miami Beach, Florida. He died in West Hollywood, California on November 11, 2020 due to complications from prostate cancer. Frank (aka "Butchie") was the beloved son of Ruth and the late Frank Jr., and the cherished brother of Martha Ann ("Hannie"), Cathy and Michael. He also is survived by many loving nieces and nephews and innumerable devoted friends.
Frank graduated from Monsignor Edward Pace High School, Miami Dade Junior College and Antioch University, from which he obtained a BA in Psychology. He studied landscape architecture and horticulture at UCLA.
In his 20's, Frank was a nationally recognized ballroom dancer. He and his partner, Susan Cullen Boley, won numerous competitions, performed on network television and instructed celebrities.
One of Frank's proudest accomplishments was his sobriety. He was an active member of AA for more than 34 years and the dedicated sponsor of many who credit him with their success.
During his lifetime, Frank pursued several rewarding careers. As a young man, he traveled the world as a flight attendant for Pan Am and other airlines. In 1986, he moved to Los Angeles and established a flourishing landscape design business, "LA Lawn." Throughout his adult life, Frank was involved in buying, selling and renovating residential real estate in California and Florida. Not surprisingly, he eventually became and excelled as an agent for Sotheby's International Realty.
Frank's personality and character most distinguished him - his decency and integrity - his generosity and kindness - his sense of humor and fun. Frank's smile was irresistible. He had an invincible love of life and lived one day at a time with conviction and honesty. He survived his final months with courage, grit, gratitude and humility. Frank's greatest legacy is the selfless love he shared with family, friends and strangers. That legacy – Frank's love – is everlasting.


Published in the Miami Herald from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

November 14, 2020
Frank, I used to love flying with you at Pan Am. You were fun and handsome. Though out of touch your fellow Pan Amer' told me of your passing. Hugs, Tom
Thomas Joseph Kruczek
Coworker
November 14, 2020
You were one of a kind, rip gentle soul
My deepest condolences to friends and family
Vivian Clausen
Coworker
November 14, 2020
You were one of a kind , rip gentle soul ,
my deepest condolences to friends and family
Vivian Clausen
Friend
November 14, 2020
You will be missed Frank, but most importantly you'll be remembered. Thank you for being a friend.
Tony Vincent
Friend
November 14, 2020
How does one describe the impact a person has had on your life? From the moment I first saw him and my 18 month old body climbed into his bassinet(much to my parent's dismay) I looked at him with amazement. I've watched in awe as he created a life and legacy most would envy, all the while handling each obstacle with a "can and will do" attitude. His unforgettable smile, passion for life, his love for his innumerable friends, the Bartman and his family will live on forever.
I you!
Hannie
Martha Andriolo-Javellana
Sister
November 13, 2020
Always In My Heart !
My Deepest Sympathy to Family and Friends !
Philip Smith
Friend
November 13, 2020
November 13, 2020
You may have been the most decent person I ever knew. The first time I met you was when you came by the house to fluff and fold the garden. I remember opening the front door and thinking “Wow, that is a good looking man.” Kirk and I became good friends with you and saw you regularly over the years. I’m so sorry you’re gone. The world needs more good people like you. Then again, there aren’t many as good as you.
Steve Kmetko
Friend
November 13, 2020
November 13, 2020
Frank was a beautiful light in the world. He'll be missed by so many.
Cliff Hoppus
Friend
November 13, 2020
Never have I had a friend who worked so hard to recognize and then defeat his demons. He went on to help so many others do the same. I always knew that Frank would love and support me during those times when I found it difficult to love and support myself. Thank you Frank. I will miss you.
Craig Cornelius
Friend
November 13, 2020
He was a cousin I wish I had gotten the chance know better. He left quite an impression on this young Iowa farm girl. Wishing all of my Florida cousins peace and God’s blessings. RIP Butchie
Linda Gilliland
Family
November 13, 2020
To my dear brother, it's only been 24 hours and I can hardly make it through the day. You were an amazing man and person, your love and legacy will live on forever. I will for ever have you tattooed to my heart. I will always search for you or a sign as I go about my day, please know I will never ever forget you. Until we meet again stay safe with dad and tell him hello for me. Cathy
Cathy DeMassis-Feller
Sister
November 13, 2020
To my dear brother your love and legacy will live on forever. It's only been 24 hours and I can hardly breathe or make it through the day. What will we do without you? You are tattooed on my heart forever. Until we meet again enjoy your time with dad. I will continue to look for you every day in everything I do for the rest of my life. Your broken hearted, devastated sister Cathy
Cathy DeMassis-Feller
Sister
