Frank died peacefully in his sleep on March 26th. After fighting an epic seventeen-year battle with cancer, he finally began his well-earned rest, and joins his mother, Hazel Annie, father Cecil Arnold, and brother, Cecil "Freckle," in heaven. Frank was truly a man among men. Lovingly called Superman, Dad, Pops, and ManFrank - he inspired everyone who knew him to be kind, patient, forgiving, and hard-working. With his bare hands, Frank built a family, a business, and a life to share freely with his loved ones. While he wasn't a man of many words, the ones he chose, he meant. If he called you a friend, he was loyal through thick and thin. He'd give you the shirt off his back if he was wearing one (and he probably wasn't.) Frank could fix anything and improved everything. He was happiest "getting the boat ready" - which meant there was a project of oil, machines and hard work, followed by a trip out with his favorite people and dog, Murphy, (and of course a Bacardi and Coke). Frank loved living on the water - both in Florida and his beloved Bear Paw, North Carolina, but mostly Frank loved living. He truly was larger than life. Frank will be forever cherished and missed by those he loved most - his wife and high school sweetheart, Barbara, their children- Morgan and Heather (Rick) Maloy, his adoring grandchildren, Riley, Molly, and Whit, brother-in-law Greg (Lisa) Goodwin, and sister-in-law, Lois Harrison. Emerson might have written about Frank when he wrote, "To win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; To appreciate beauty, to find the best in others; To leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded." In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Frank may be made to the Ocean Conservancy (online) or Vitas Hospice Community Connection of Broward (954-486-4085).

