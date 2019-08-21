Leitner, Frank Paul 81, of Miami Lakes, FL passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 11, 2019. Frank graduated from the University of Cincinnati, Ohio with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked with IBM in marketing and later in his career with Right Associates. He was predeceased by his son Mark Leitner. He is survived by his wife Kathleen Leitner, his sister Carol Niehaus, his children Lesley Rhyne (spouse James), David Leitner (spouse Susan), Suzanne Leitner-Peterseil (spouse Todd) and grandchildren Marc, Allison, Casey, James, Connor, Sara, Lila, and Sophia. Frank leaves a legacy of love, laughter, and family. A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to National Alliance of Mental Health (NAMI) in his son's name at http://donate.nami.org/MarkLeitner.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 21, 2019