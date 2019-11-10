Guest Book View Sign Service Information Johns-Ridout's Funeral Parlors 2116 University Blvd Birmingham , AL 35233 (205)-251-5254 Interment 10:00 AM Elmwood Cemetery 600 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Birmingham , AL View Map Service 11:00 AM Temple Emanu-El Birmingham , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SIEGAL, FRED DON 11/11/41-11/8/19 Don Siegal (77) died November 8, 2019 after a long life of integrity, pursuing justice and loving his family and friends. He was born and raised by his parents Ed and Esther Siegal in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He grew up steps away from the University of Alabama football stadium and from the moment he could talk, his motto was "Roll Tide!" Following in the footsteps of his three older brothers, Don attended the University of Alabama, graduating with Honors ('63) and attending its School of Law ('66) highest honors (Order of the Coif and Alabama Law Review). Following in the footsteps of his three older brothers, Don attended the University of Alabama for undergraduate and subsequently he also attended the University of Alabama law school (B.A. 1964; L.L.B., 1967). He excelled academically earning many distinctions including Omicron Delta Kappa. Member, Editorial Board, Alabama Law Review, 1965-1966, Phi Beta Kappa (64) and became President of the University of Alabama Student Government Association from 1964-1965. Don's work ethic was seldom matched, starting at his family's auto parts store, as a disc jockey at WTBC, as President of the Student Government at the University of Alabama, receiving a Federal Clerkship for 5th Circuit U.S. Appeals Court Judge Walter Gewin, joining Berkowitz Lefkovits & Patrick, and later co-founding the law firm Leitman, Siegal & Payne. His professional honors, awards and accomplishments were remarkable including being selected as an Outstanding Real Estate Lawyer in Alabama by Chambers USA and Best of the Bar 2005 by Birmingham Business Journal. He also volunteered his time serving as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Alabama B'nai B'rith Hillel Foundation, Inc., as a member of the University of Alabama President's Cabinet since 2001-2016, as a member of Board of Directors of the Blackburn Institute - University of Alabama (student leadership organization). However, he found that serving his clients, who became like family to him, and serving as an Adjunct Professor at Cumberland Law School for 10 years, to be his true callings in life. Don's professional accomplish-ments were equaled only by his kindness, zest for life and pursuit of justice. Taking on racial prejudice, Don was proud of his efforts as secretary treasurer of the Student Government Association during the time of the University's original integration in 1963. This passion for justice continued throughout his life. In his first year at college, Don met the love of his live, Bobbie, at Hillel and together they were a formidable team for 56 years. Don and Bobbie created an endowed scholarship at the University for Diversity and Inclusion in honor of Dr. John L. Blackburn for his role in the peaceful integration of the University of Alabama in 1963. The Scholarship provides opportunity to deserving and persevering students and also honors Vivian Malone Jones and James Hood for their bravery and Dr. Bob Witt for his leadership and foresight. Don is survived by Bobbie, his devoted wife, daughter Rachelle (Steven) Schaffer, son Brian (Rabbi Judith) Siegal, brother Alan (Isabel) Siegal and Brother-in-law John Bozeman and his beloved grandchildren, Hadley and Jenna Schaffer, Ben, Josh and Ella Siegal and beloved nieces and nephews. Interment will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Elmwood Cemetery at 600 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Birmingham, AL 35211 at 10:00 am. Services will follow at 11:00 am at Temple Emanu-El, in Birmingham, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The American Jewish Committee (AJC) Miami Office or Temple Judea of Coral Gables.

SIEGAL, FRED DON 11/11/41-11/8/19 Don Siegal (77) died November 8, 2019 after a long life of integrity, pursuing justice and loving his family and friends. He was born and raised by his parents Ed and Esther Siegal in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He grew up steps away from the University of Alabama football stadium and from the moment he could talk, his motto was "Roll Tide!" Following in the footsteps of his three older brothers, Don attended the University of Alabama, graduating with Honors ('63) and attending its School of Law ('66) highest honors (Order of the Coif and Alabama Law Review). Following in the footsteps of his three older brothers, Don attended the University of Alabama for undergraduate and subsequently he also attended the University of Alabama law school (B.A. 1964; L.L.B., 1967). He excelled academically earning many distinctions including Omicron Delta Kappa. Member, Editorial Board, Alabama Law Review, 1965-1966, Phi Beta Kappa (64) and became President of the University of Alabama Student Government Association from 1964-1965. Don's work ethic was seldom matched, starting at his family's auto parts store, as a disc jockey at WTBC, as President of the Student Government at the University of Alabama, receiving a Federal Clerkship for 5th Circuit U.S. Appeals Court Judge Walter Gewin, joining Berkowitz Lefkovits & Patrick, and later co-founding the law firm Leitman, Siegal & Payne. His professional honors, awards and accomplishments were remarkable including being selected as an Outstanding Real Estate Lawyer in Alabama by Chambers USA and Best of the Bar 2005 by Birmingham Business Journal. He also volunteered his time serving as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Alabama B'nai B'rith Hillel Foundation, Inc., as a member of the University of Alabama President's Cabinet since 2001-2016, as a member of Board of Directors of the Blackburn Institute - University of Alabama (student leadership organization). However, he found that serving his clients, who became like family to him, and serving as an Adjunct Professor at Cumberland Law School for 10 years, to be his true callings in life. Don's professional accomplish-ments were equaled only by his kindness, zest for life and pursuit of justice. Taking on racial prejudice, Don was proud of his efforts as secretary treasurer of the Student Government Association during the time of the University's original integration in 1963. This passion for justice continued throughout his life. In his first year at college, Don met the love of his live, Bobbie, at Hillel and together they were a formidable team for 56 years. Don and Bobbie created an endowed scholarship at the University for Diversity and Inclusion in honor of Dr. John L. Blackburn for his role in the peaceful integration of the University of Alabama in 1963. The Scholarship provides opportunity to deserving and persevering students and also honors Vivian Malone Jones and James Hood for their bravery and Dr. Bob Witt for his leadership and foresight. Don is survived by Bobbie, his devoted wife, daughter Rachelle (Steven) Schaffer, son Brian (Rabbi Judith) Siegal, brother Alan (Isabel) Siegal and Brother-in-law John Bozeman and his beloved grandchildren, Hadley and Jenna Schaffer, Ben, Josh and Ella Siegal and beloved nieces and nephews. Interment will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Elmwood Cemetery at 600 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Birmingham, AL 35211 at 10:00 am. Services will follow at 11:00 am at Temple Emanu-El, in Birmingham, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The American Jewish Committee (AJC) Miami Office or Temple Judea of Coral Gables. Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 10, 2019

