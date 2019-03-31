LOEWENTHAL, FRED F., 80, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019. Fred was born in Bogota, Colombia and attended Cornell University. He enjoyed tennis, teaching, writing, watching football and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Fred's achievements in life were numerous. Fred was a devoted husband and father. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Maria Eugenia, sons Arthur and George, daughter-in-law Leanne, granddaughters Sophia and Jessica. He will be sorely missed by all those who loved him. Contributions may be made to the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, 11155 SW 112th Ave, Miami, Florida 33176.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 31, 2019