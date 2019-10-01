Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred Rawicz. View Sign Service Information Riverside Gordon Memorial Chapels at Mount Nebo (Kendall) 5900 SW 77th Ave Miami , FL 33143 (305)-274-0641 Send Flowers Obituary

Fred Rawicz, a longtime resident of Miami, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, just short of his 90th birthday. Fred was incredibly generous, always showing a deep love for his family and community. To Fred nobody was a stranger. He would talk to anybody anywhere, at any time, in any of the 7 languages he spoke. He had many life-long friendships with people of all ages to show for it. Fred was born October 20, 1929, in Furt, Germany. At the age of three, his father Richard, left Nazi Germany to make a life for the family in what was then British Palestine. Two years later, Fred and his mother, Erna, joined his father in British Palestine. Four years later, his sister Aviva was born. Fred attended the BILU school in Tel Aviv and then worked at a women's lingerie factory in lieu of high school due to the family's financial circumstances. At the age of 18, Fred moved to the United States. He returned to Palestine soon after as part of Mahal, the group of overseas volunteers for Israel's independence. In 1953 he joined the US Army as part of the Korean War effort. He never told his parents because he didn't want to worry them. Upon his return from the war, he attended North Carolina State University, where he earned a Masters degree in textile chemistry. Fred began his career as a chemist for Dow Badische Company and soon moved to sales. As a result of his work, Fred traveled extensively and lived with his family in Holland, England, Spain, France, Brazil, New York City and Miami. Fred easily picked up languages. In answer to people wondering how he learned all those languages, he would say "just listen to the radio." Fred married the love of his life, Eva Berg, on August 2, 1959. Fred and Eva travelled the world together and loved to be with each other and their family in the outdoors, especially in their 2nd home and community in Beech Mountain, NC. Together they had three daughters: Andrea, Monica and Michelle. Eva and Fred were both the children of German Jewish immigrants escaping Nazi Germany during WWII. Fred's father, Richard, was the only one of his siblings to survive WWII. Eva's father, Alfred, was in a Dachau work camp for a short time and the family subsequently left Germany following his release. Fred was very much a part of his community. He started a study group that continued for over 30 years, was an active member of the Havurah of the High Country in Beech Mountain, NC and a member of Temple Beth Am in Miami. Fred was an active member and past President of the American Jewish Committee's Miami, Fl chapter and was a member of the Cuban American National Council. Fred was also a member of the Community Advisory Committee at the Center for Judaic, Holocaust, and Peace Studies at Appalachian State University, Boone, NC. For Fred, it was a point of particular pride and pleasure that he was a partner of Tobacco Road, schmoozing with staff and anyone who walked through the door. Fred Rawicz is survived by his wife of 60 years, Eva, three daughters, Andrea Rawicz (Jordan Sklar) of Montclair, NJ, Monica Rawicz (Noach Shapiro) of Montclair, NJ and Michelle Rawicz of Stamford, CT, and ten grandchildren: Joshua, Ariella, Danielle and Elana Sklar, Ziva, Eliana, Eran and Hallel Shapiro, and Jessica and Zachary Ostroff, and sister, Aviva Salasky Funeral will be on Wednesday, October 2nd at 1pm Riverside Gordon Memorial Chapels at Mount Nebo (Kendall) 5900 SW 77th Ave, Miami, Fl 33143 Donations in Fred's honor can be made to American Jewish Committee.

