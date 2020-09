Or Copy this URL to Share

Share FREDDIE's life story with friends and family

Share FREDDIE's life story with friends and family

IN LOVING MEMORY FREDDIE LEE LUNDY JR. Son, Brother, Father and Friend September 4, 1962 (Sunrise) - June 28, 2020 (Sunset) You'll forever remain in our hearts. One Love THE FAMILY



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store