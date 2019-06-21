Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frederick Edward Reiling. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

REILING, FREDERICK EDWARD, 82 years of age, passed away at home June 14. Son of Mary and Paul Reiling, he was born February 21, 1937, in Poughkeepsie, NY. After a wonderful childhood with older sister Mimi, he served in the National Guard and attended the Wharton School of Business at the Univ. of Pennsylvania. After moving to Miami, he worked at Goodbody Investments. He later worked for Merrill Lynch and then owned and operated Fiberglass Plastics, Inc. Fred was an avid sailor and spent time on the water with his legion of friends, competing against some of them on the regatta circuit; he was a member of the Biscayne Bay Yacht Club and the Coral Reef Yacht Club in Miami. There he met and later married a woman he absolutely and passionately adored, Lynn Elwood Byrd. The couple moved to Tampa in 1999, where he became a member of the Tampa Yacht Club. Fred loved to travel and combined his passion for sailing with global exploration: a two-man around-the-world sailing cruise with dear friend Sennett Duttenhofer. A more tranquil avocation was cultivating orchids, a skill at which he excelled and an activity shared with his pal Reynolds Allen. Fred is survived by his wife, Lynn Reiling; sister, Mimi Webb; stepson, Travis Sutton Byrd; four grandchildren; nephews, Geoff, and Greg Webb; niece, Alison Webb; and his special four-legged friend, Finn. Graveside service to be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Miami this fall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .

REILING, FREDERICK EDWARD, 82 years of age, passed away at home June 14. Son of Mary and Paul Reiling, he was born February 21, 1937, in Poughkeepsie, NY. After a wonderful childhood with older sister Mimi, he served in the National Guard and attended the Wharton School of Business at the Univ. of Pennsylvania. After moving to Miami, he worked at Goodbody Investments. He later worked for Merrill Lynch and then owned and operated Fiberglass Plastics, Inc. Fred was an avid sailor and spent time on the water with his legion of friends, competing against some of them on the regatta circuit; he was a member of the Biscayne Bay Yacht Club and the Coral Reef Yacht Club in Miami. There he met and later married a woman he absolutely and passionately adored, Lynn Elwood Byrd. The couple moved to Tampa in 1999, where he became a member of the Tampa Yacht Club. Fred loved to travel and combined his passion for sailing with global exploration: a two-man around-the-world sailing cruise with dear friend Sennett Duttenhofer. A more tranquil avocation was cultivating orchids, a skill at which he excelled and an activity shared with his pal Reynolds Allen. Fred is survived by his wife, Lynn Reiling; sister, Mimi Webb; stepson, Travis Sutton Byrd; four grandchildren; nephews, Geoff, and Greg Webb; niece, Alison Webb; and his special four-legged friend, Finn. Graveside service to be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Miami this fall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Published in the Miami Herald on June 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.