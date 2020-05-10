Stockhausen, Frederick Francis Jr. Age 90 of Miami, Florida died on May 5,2020 at home fromalong- termillness. He was born in Miami on May 30, 1929 and was married to Martha Bowers Stockhausen for 70 years. He worked in the Engineering department of Florida Power and Light for 40 years. He was a member of theChurchof the Little Flower and a longtime member of the Wood Turners Guild. He is survived by his loving wife Martha, daughter Jane Nelson, and sons Charles, Edward, Peter, Neal, Paul and Kevin. He was predeceased by his parents Frederick and Rose Stockhausen, sons Frederick III, John, and Steven. He has 18 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Private funeral services will be held at The Church of the Little Flower on Monday, May 11, 2020 with burial following at Woodlawn SouthCemetery."The family asks that memorials be sent to The Church of the Little Flower or Christopher Columbus High School."



