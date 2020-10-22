Levy, Mark Frederick of Woodbridge, VA passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, October 17, 2020 after a year-long battle with complications from a fall. Mark was 72 years old. He was born on November 21, 1947 in Pittsburgh, PA to Louis Levy and Sylvia Gerber Levy. The Levy family moved to Miami Beach when Mark was boy, where he graduated from Miami Beach High and Miami Dade Community College. Mark is survived by his devoted husband and partner of 41 years, (Paul) Martin Andrews, his niece Elaine Kassin, nephew Joel Moss, and grand-nephews Drew and Benjamin Moss, as well as many other dear cousins. He also leaves behind an extended family of in-laws and friends that will miss him dearly. Mark was a long-time member of IATSE Locals 545 and 477 (now 500) and worked for WPLG TV in Miami and for too many movies, television, concerts, plays, stage shows, and conferences over the years to mention. He will be laid to rest at Dumfries Cemetery on Sunday, October 25 at 2:00 pm. A celebration of Mark's life will be held at First United Presbyterian Church of Dale City at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or FUPCDC's Spread the Bread.



