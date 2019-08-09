Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Our Lady of Lebanon Catholic Church Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of Lebanon Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

ASHKAR, FUAD, M.D., F.A.C.E, a distinguished Nuclear Medicine, Internal Medicine and Endocrinology specialist at Kendall Regional Hospital in Miami, Florida, passed away at his home on August 6th, 2019. Born in Broumana, Lebanon on June 13th, 1935, the son of a Lebanese hotelier and noted poet, he graduated from the American University of Beirut Faculty of Medicine in 1962. He moved to Miami to complete his medical residency and fellowship in Nuclear Medicine at The University of Miami - Jackson Memorial Hospital when he met his wife, Theresa, who was a Pan Am flight attendant at the time. He had an accomplished career as Chairman for the Probable Cause Panel for the Florida Board of Medicine, a Member of the Board of Governors, Florida Medical Quality Assurance (FMQAI), a diplomat for the American Board of Nuclear Medicine, Director of the University of Miami/ Kuwait Comprehensive Medical Education Program, Director of Nuclear Medicine for the University Diagnostic Center in Miami, a Fellow of the American College of Endocrinology (F.A.C.E), Chief of Medical Staff at Kendall Regional Center, Chairman of the Florida Board of Medicine, recipient of the highest honor in Lebanon, the National Order of the Cedars, published over 67 articles in Medical Literature, 4 books in Science Medicine and has 2 patents related to his research on thyroid disease. Married for over 50 years, he is survived by his wife Theresa, daughter Anda, son Alexander, grandchildren Wyatt and Alina, his sisters Mona and Nayla and their families and his cousin Nabil. Please join the family from 6-9 pm on Friday at Our Lady of Lebanon Catholic Church for a visitation and Saturday at 11 am for a mass at Our Lady of Lebanon and burial thereafter at Miami Memorial Park.

