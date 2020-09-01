John G. Schoeck John G. Schoeck aged 69, of Davie, Florida, passed away on August 25, 2020. John was born to Mary and Harold Schoeck in Waterbury, Connecticut on July 4, 1951. He was the youngest of four siblings: Robert, Suzanne, and Ronald. John retired in 2010 after 38 years of service to Miami-Dade Public Schools. His hobbies included following football and playing golf. John is survived by his wife Makila, daughter Danielle, son Scott, and grandchildren: Aria, Kayla, Tyler (Jonathan), and Reanna. To attend the online funeral service on September 3rd, please email johnschoeckmemorial@gmail.com



