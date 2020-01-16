Gagel Mary (1924 - 2019)
Service Information
Van Orsdel - Coral Gables
4600 SW 8th St.
Coral Gables, FL
33134
(305)-446-4412
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
Obituary
Mary Margaret Gagel née Donohue Born in Passaic, New Jersey on May 15, 1924, Mary Margaret Gagel née Donohue passed away on December 31, 2019. A long-time resident of Hasbrouck Heights, N.J., Mary retired from the Bergen County N.J. Court Clerk's Office in 1985 and moved to Forked River, N.J. and later to Coral Gables, Florida. She is survived by her son James of Coral Gables FL and her daughter Nancy Bollette of Manhattan, N.Y. A memorial in her honor will be held at the Van Orsdel Funeral Chapel in Coral Gables on January 18 th , 2020 at 11:30 am.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
