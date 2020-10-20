1/1
Dr.Goldman, Gail Feinberg Succumbs to Cancer, 69 MIAMI BEACHGAIL F. GOLDMAN Phd, passed away on October 17. Dr Goldman was a recognized leading psychologist in private practice in NYC administering psycho-educational testing and evaluations to thousands of students. Dr Goldman changed the lives of these students and their families. She was voted a Top Psychologist in 2018 in the NYC area. Dr Goldman was a native Floridian graduating from Coral Gables High School. Her deceased father, Dr Herbert Feinberg was a nationally renowned podiatrist in Miami Beach and her deceased mother, Ethel Feinberg, immigrated from Romainia through Ellis Island. Dr Goldman is survived by her husband of 22 years, Eric Schneider... two sisters, Judy Feinberg and Carol Feinberg... two daughters, Robin Goldman Fitzgerald and Dr Julie Goldman Merriman...and four grandchildren, Jake, Chase, Eli and Paige. Donations: Barry Univ School of Podiatric Medicine, Dr. Herbert Feinberg Memorial Endowed Scholarship, In Honor of Dr. Gail F. Goldman, 11300 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores, FL 33161

Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 20, 2020.
