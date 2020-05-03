Gordon, Nancy Gail Wilburn (73) was born March 17, 1947, oldest daughter of Gordon E.(deceased) and Alice (Haupt) Gordon, at the Naval hospital in Pensacola, Florida, and departed this life on Monday, April 6, 2020, dying unexpectedly at her home in Kendall of apparent heart failure. She leaves behind her husband of 51 years, William L. "Bill", son Christopher M., daughter Jennifer (Scott) Potts, granddaughter Grace E. Potts, her mother Alice Wilburn and two sisters, Janice Tharpe (Barney) and Carol Maineri (Steve). Gail graduated from Palmetto High School in 1965, and Florida State University School of Nursing in 1969 with a bachelor's degree in nursing, later earning a masters degree in nursing from Barry University. Her career spanned 51 years, with thirty-two years at Homestead Hospital as Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer. She was an instrumental in planning the present Homestead Hospital which become a Magnet Hospital for excellence in nursing under her leadership. An avid reader and sports fan, she enjoyed watching football and baseball games on TV, always cheering for the FSU Seminoles and Miami Dolphins, and reading mystery novels. No one in the Miami area could give a better manicure than she as her immaculately manicured hands displayed. She appreciated a good steaming hot cup of coffee which she said tasted best when served in a china cup. She never could pass up a good sale at JC Penney's, Dillard's, or Macy's as she seldom purchased clothing that was not on sale! A recent tribute written by her former CEO, Wayne Bracken, described her as "an expert nurse, a solid manager, and a wonderful human being who never sought the spotlight . . . When it mattered, Gail showed courage under fire . . . (she) was the leader who never lost focus despite managing a nursing staff at a busy hospital in a struggling community . . . While stewarding her budget quite capably, she never forgot who she was meant to serve ". Personally, she was cherished as a wife, mother and grandmother, loved by many as a daughter, sister, aunt, and best friend. Professionally, she was widely respected as the nurse, teacher, mentor and leader that she was. Gail will be missed beyond measure. Following cremation, a Celebration of Life service will be held for her at her home church, Kendall United Methodist Church, at an undetermined future date which will to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Baptist Hospital Nurse Scholarship Program (Scholarships@BaptistHealth.net ) or the Soroptimist International of Homestead (silhomehstead.com). Woodlawn Park Cemetery South is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 3, 2020.