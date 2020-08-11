Garcia, Argelio of Havana Cuba, born November 26, 1934 resident of Miami-Dade, has passed at the age of 85 on August 3rd 2020. His final days were spent surrounded by family. He faithfully and heroically served as a registered nurse for 40 years. He enjoyed traveling and playing cards on a weekly basis with his four children. A man who dedicated countless hours to his family, Argelio was the binding force that connected them all. He is proceeded in death by his wife, Mariespe Garcia, Argelio is survived by his children; Wilma Machado, Selma Gonzalez, Melva Pio, Argelio Garcia Jr., twelve grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Argelio will be deeply missed everyday as the patriarch of his family.



