Maria Teresa Gomez Garcia de Freyre, 88, passed away on April 9th 2020, in Caracas, Venezuela. To her family and all who knew her, Tete, was joy, love and happiness all wrapped into one. A woman of extreme faith and kindness, she was a shining light and an angel on earth. We know she is at peace now in the hands of our Lord, but saying goodbye is never, never easy. Tete was born January 1, 1932 in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba to Valentin and Consuelo Gomez. She was the youngest of five siblings and predeceased by three, Carlos Gomez (Marissa), Georgina Freyre (Rafael) and Consuelo Lopez (Vicente). Tete studied at the School of the Scared Heart in Cuba and graduated from Virginia Intermont College. She married Charles Freyre in 1957 and had two children. The family immigrated to the United States in 1960 and subsequently to Venezuela in 1976. Tete is the adored mother of her beloved children, Carlos Valentin (Holly) and Maria Teresa (Martin), her grandchildren JJ (Melizza), Charlie (Stephanie), Alexa and Tetesa, and her sister Virginia Martinez Miranda. She is also survived by dozens of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will be lovingly remembered by all. Due to the current pandemic a mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or donations the family asks that you keep her in your prayers.

