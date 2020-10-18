Spain, Lillian Garland of Plano Texas moved to her heavenly home on October 9, 2020. She was born on August 10, 1925 to Gladys Jenny and David Lafayette Garland of Miami Florida. She lived in Miami, Jupiter Florida and Plano Texas. Lillian always considered herself a Floridian even though she moved to Plano to be near her family in 2006. She was a graduate of Miami High where she played the flute in the band and subsequently attended Mars Hill College. As a flight attendant (stewardess) with Pan Am, she flew routes to South America and Cuba. During the early years of her marriage to the love of her life, Walter, Lillian worked as a model. After her children were born, she took on the full-time job of homemaker. Her husband lovingly referred to her as a "domestic engineer". She loved her family and her family loved her. She wore many hats. She was a nurse, a housekeeper, a chauffeur, a gardener, a cook, a referee, a room mother, and a friend. Lillian was a woman of faith. She was a follower of Christ and strived every day to be a spiritual leader to her family. Survivors include her daughter Liane Spain Nicol and her husband Ronald Nicol of Frisco Texas, granddaughter Kimberly (Nicol) Sefton and her husband Ty Sefton of Prosper Texas, and granddaughter Katherine (Nicol) Ellis and her husband John Ellis of Frisco Texas. Her great grandchildren are Conrad Hamerman, Camille Sefton, a soon to be born Sefton, Elizabeth Ellis and Matthew Ellis. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Walter Cecil Spain, and her beloved son Walter Cecil Spain, Jr. After a private family service in Plano Texas, she will be laid to rest beside her husband and son in Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta Florida. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Make A Wish Foundation of North Texas.



