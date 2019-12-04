REEVES SR., GARTH COLERIDGE, 100, Publisher Emeritus of the Miami Times died November 25. Garth is survived by his grandson Garth Basil, long-time partner Barbara Johnson and a host of other grieving family. Litany Service 6pm until Thursday at Church of the Incarnation. Memorial services for Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity and the Links, Inc., will follow immediately after the Litany. Service 10am Friday at The Historic St. Agnes Episcopal Church. In Lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in his honor to either Booker T. Washington High School or The Black Archives, Inc. Services Entrusted To Range Funeral Homes
Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 4, 2019