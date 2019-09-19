Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Gary Arvher Vernell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VERELL, REV. GARY ARCHER, of Cutler Bay Florida, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Rev. Verell was born in Richmond Va in 1933 to Emmett Archer Verell and Nena Belle Smith Verell. He married Phyllis Mead Roseman Verell in 1959 and they shared wedded bliss until her death in July of 2017. Rev. Verell was an Episcopal priest since 1959 and had parishes in Haw River NC, Reidsville NC, Covington VA, as well as Chaplain of Episcopal Boys home in Covington Va. In addition, he had parishes in Norristown PA and Philadelphia PA before taking a position as Resident Director, St Francis Episcopal Academy in Ellsworth KS. During that time he also served as Vicar at the Episcopal Church there. In his later years, he served as Rector of St. Faiths Episcopal Church and School in Miami and then served as Interim Rector at St. Johns Episcopal Church and School in Homestead FL. He retired and then was called back to serve as Interim Rector at St Andrews Episcopal Church Palmetto Bay FL. Rev. Verell was a kind, quiet man. He Loved music, travel, and trains He fought fiercely for civil rights. He was a loving husband, patient father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Rev. Verell is survived by his children, daughters Mary Margaret Loughery and Ann Verell Phillips. Sons Anthony Steve Sawyer and Jay Bee Sampson along with their loving spouses Paul Loughery, Geri Sawyer, and Cindy Sampson. He had nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren with one more on the way. Funeral Services for Rev. Verell will be held at St Andrews Episcopal Church, Palmetto Bay FL on Friday, Sept 20, 2019, at 11:00 am

