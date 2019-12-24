Solomon, Gary Brian, a resident of Margate, FL, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019. An avid golfer, and wonderful father, his children were his pride and joy. He will be sorely missed by his Loving Children; Dr. Lindsey Solomon, David Solomon,Nicole Solomon and their mother Carolyn Solomon. He is survived by his Cherished Mother Marilyn Solomon, Late Father Joseph Solomon and Beloved Siblings; Paula Solomon, Karol Solomon-Brigham, and Lori (Art) Greenfeder. A family service will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019, followed by Shiva at The Palace Suites Independent Living, 11377 SW 84th Street, Miami, FL 33173.
Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 24, 2019