LEHMAN, GARY EDWARD, age 59, died in his home in Hollywood, Florida on October 30, 2019. He was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Columbia University, a Boston University Law School graduate, and admitted to the Florida Bar Association in 1990. Gary was singularly gifted, a meticulous, tenacious attorney, a lawyer's lawyer---tireless in his pursuit of justice, especially for those less fortunate. He especially loved mentoring youth, and always emphasized the importance of education and self reliance. Gary is survived by his brother, Richard Lehman, sister-in-law, Michele Koo, his nephew and nieces, Cameron, Elle Alexandra, and Sydney Lehman; his sister Jody Lehman, her husband, Philip Parrish, his niece and nephew, Samantha and Ryan Parrish; his cousins, Lisa and David Lehman, and cousins, Beth Ellis and Arthur Nardin. He was the most wonderful brother, cousin, son, uncle, brother-in-law and friend. We will miss him every single day, the world is a sadder place without him. A chapel service will be held on Sunday, November 10th at 11:00 am at Levitt-Weinstein-Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert Memorial Chapel, 18840 W. Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, FL 33180, (305) 932-2700.

