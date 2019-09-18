COWEN, DR. GARY J., M.D., died peacefully September 16, 2019 after a long-term illness, he was 74. As a board-certified gastroentologist, he practiced his specialty at North Shore Medical Center. He was beloved and respected by his family, friends, and colleagues for a life defined by deep intelligence, compassion, and integrity. A graduate of the Lawrenceville School, University of Pennsylvania, and University of Miami Medical School, Dr. Cowen was a fine physician, loved by his patients and respected by his peers. Survived by his mother, Gladys Lavigne Cowen, sisters Elizabeth Cowen,and Melinda Cowen, four nieces and two grand-nieces. He was well-read in military literature, a history buff, and loved all things Churchill. A service will be held on Friday, September 20th at 11:00 am at Temple Israel of Greater Miami, 137 NE 19th Street, to be followed by burial at Mount Nebo Miami Memorial Gardens, 5505 NW 3rd Street, In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital or the . Arrangements by, Levitt-Weinstein-Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert, (305) 932-2700.
Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 18, 2019