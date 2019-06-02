VAN OSTRAN, GARY JAMES Passed away on 5/30/2019 after a (began June 2014) 5 year battle with lung cancer. He was 70. He expressed his sincere appreciation to the staff at Baptist Hospital Cancer Center for their efforts to cure his cancer. Van is survived by his wife Valerie of 35 years, his three wonderful sons; Garrett, Cavan, and Colin, his daughter Joanna Murphy and his four beautiful grandchildren. Van was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he served in the U.S Air Force as an Aircraft Maintenance instructor and as a flight engineer on C-47's and C-54's. Van enjoyed a 43-year career at FPL where he was a lineman, troubleman, supervisor and manager, retiring in 2010. Van enjoyed his ten-year experience with his sons in St. John Neuman's Cub Scouts Pack 615. He enjoyed cooking for his loved ones, tending his herb garden and caring for his home. A visitation will be held at VAN ORSDEL KENDALL CHAPEL on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 6 pm to 9 pm. On Tuesday, June 4, 2019 a funeral mass will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church 12125 SW 107 Ave Miami, Fl 33176 with interment to follow at Flagler Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The .
Published in the Miami Herald on June 2, 2019