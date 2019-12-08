RONCHETTO, Gary Lee "Ketto", 73, resided in Miami for 50 years, formally from Macon, Missouri, passed away November 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Irene, his three children, Matthew (Mandy), Slane, Lisa (Brian), his sister Janice (Art), and six Grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, Johnny, and Louise and his brother Robert. Gary was an Army Medic in Vietnam and worked at Commercial Bank of Kendall and Tropical Credit Union. Services will be held Sunday, December 15th from 2-4 PM at Stanfill Funeral Home. For full obituary and guestbook, visit www.stanfillfh.com
Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 8, 2019