Gary Nobil Esq., of Las Vegas, passed away Monday July 22nd peacefully at home with family. Born in 1946, Gary earned his B.S. in Business Administration from Ohio St. and his Law degree from Univ. of Miami. Gary started and ran his own law firm for 10 years in Miami before embarking on more challenging ventures. Gary retired in 2014 moving to Las Vegas to be with family and friends, old and new. Gary was a philanthropist to the end. He asked that we all reach out to help our veterans through the charity of our choice.

