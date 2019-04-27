Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary R. McVay. View Sign Service Information Riverside Gordon Memorial Chapels 17250 W. Dixie Highway Miami , FL 33160 (305)-935-3939 Send Flowers Obituary

McVAY, GARY R., 66 passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, from an acute illness. He was born and raised in Lafayette, Indiana and moved to Miami in 1979 to pursue a career with Exxon Corporation following graduation from Indiana University and Purdue University where he earned his MBA. Gary embraced Miami as his new home with all of the gusto that was Gary. He learned to sail a boat on Biscayne Bay and enjoyed scuba diving with his friends. Following the closure of Exxon's Coral Gables office, Gary worked at AA Green, various law firms, and ultimately worked in forensic accounting with Grant Thornton and Forensic Data Services prior to his retirement. Along the way, he earned a Paralegal degree as well and currently serves as Chairperson of the Miami Dade College Paralegal Studies Advisory Committee. He has served as President of his condominium association for several terms and is a founding member of the USS Indianapolis Legacy Foundation. With his marriage to Donna, Gary fully embraced the Ukrainian American culture of his wife's family. He became a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, The Ukrainian American Club of Miami and has served as President of the Corporate Board of the Ukrainian Dancers of Miami, Inc. for several years. Gary has friends from every stage of his life who feel blessed to have known him and feel deep sorrow for his loss. All will miss him greatly. He is survived by his wife, Donna Krysa McVay, sisters Charlotte Hicks (Bill) and Patricia Krysa, brother Brian McVay (Robin Hamm), niece Stephanie Hicks Karst (George), and great nieces Theodora and Zoey. May his memory be eternal. Visitation is Sunday, April 28th from 5:00 pm 9:00 pm at Riverside Gordon Memorial Chapel, 17250 West Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach, 33160. On Monday, April 29th Divine Liturgy is at 10:30 am, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, 38 N.W. 57th Avenue, Miami, FL 33126. Entombment follows at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery 11411 N.W. 25th Street Doral, FL 33172 In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ukrainian Dancers of Miami (

