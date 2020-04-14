Dr.Irma Gazeroglu passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 after succumbing to complications from her decade-long battle with cancer. Four days earlier, she had just turned 60 years young. Irma was a loving wife, devoted mother and dedicated professional. She immigrated to the United States as a trained physician to join her husband. She placed her medical career on hold to care for her newborn daughter who suffered a brain injury shortly after birth. Undaunted by life's challenges, Irma went on to undergo a fellowship in endocrinology and used her skills to fulfill her dream of empowering people to manage their own health for a better quality of life. Irma is survived by her best friend and husband, Hacik, her daughter Talar Ann and her son Maximilian. She will be missed by many but never forgotten. A viewing will be held at Van Orsdel Coral Gables Chapel, 4600 SW 8 Street, Coral Gables, FL 33134 on Wednesday, April 15, from 11:30am to 12:30pm. A virtual viewing will also be available viahttps://www.vanorsdel.com/obituaries/Irma-Gazeroglu/A Graveside Service will follow at 1:00pm at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery, 11411 NW 25 th St, Doral, FL 33172. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a cancer in Irma's name.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 14, 2020