HOWARD, GENE The world and our family lost a great and good man, when Gene Howard passed away on May 31st. He leaves a giant hole in many lives. There was no one who loved people as much as Gene did, no one who had a better sense of humor, of diligence and of loyalty or who was ever more generous and gracious with time, money, patience and love. And there was no one who loved Gene as much as his wife of 50 years, Elsie. No one more loved racquetball and golf and baseball - to play and to watch. And he loved playing poker. And he loved his phone. At 50 he was a state racquetball champion and he played competitively until he became ill. And yes, he had a hole in one at golf. His spirit of playfulness and camaraderie was the stuff of legends. He adored and admired his children Heidi & Aaron Tandy and Liz & Murray Brown. His grandchildren, Harrison, Jonathon & Catherine Tandy and Sydney & Murray Brown were his heart, for whom he was determined to leave a legacy of love, persistence, productivity and kindness. He leaves behind his extraordinary mother and bookkeeper, Claire Howard and his sisters, Patti Freistat, her partner Phil Rosen, and his sister Roberta, his brother-in-law, Ralph Sterling. Gene practiced Real Estate Law for over fifty years in Miami and Miami Beach as a very proud Gator, a graduate of the University of Florida and its Law School. Nautilus and Beach High were central to his education. He loved his profession. Gene enthusiastically supported his community as a former chairman of the Miami Beach Golf Program and founder of the Billy Shockett Golf Tournament. He was a longtime member of Temple Beth Sholom, and, with Elsie, he was a Founder of Sylvester Cancer Center and Mount Sinai Medical Center, an active supporter of Mogen David Adom, FIDF, Chapman Partnership for Homeless, Women of Tomorrow, and the University of Pennsylvania. Gene was a leader and a listener, a generous and loyal friend, a mentor to many and a brilliant negotiator who worked until last week, completing transactions. To know Poppa Geno was to love him. He will be missed every day and forever. Funeral services will be at Temple Beth Sholom in Miami Beach at 1 pm on Tuesday, June 4, followed by internment at Beth David, Hollywood, Florida 305.389.1965. Donations in Gene's memory can be made to the University of Florida Levin College of Law or the University of Miami Sylvester Cancer Center. For more details: Levitt Weinstein / Blassberg 305.932.2700

