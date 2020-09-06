George Albert Hammond, loving brother and uncle, passed away unexpectedly on August 26, 2020. A lifelong Miamian, George was born in Hialeah in 1956. George was a door installer by trade, and a musician at heart. He played in country rock bands from his teenage years into his 60's, often with his brothers. It was a treat to hear him play guitar and sing Marshall Tucker Band tunes. He was a fan of classic cinema and enjoyed cooking. George had a magnetic personality. He was friendly, funny, and generous of heart. He was beloved by his family, friends, and colleagues. George is survived by his sister, Gail Fried, and his brothers Byron Hammond III and William Hammond. His family will plan a memorial service when it becomes safe to gather together. Donations can be made in George's name to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store