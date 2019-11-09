STELLE, GEORGE B., of South Miami, Florida, passed away on 11/5/19 after 68 years of life. Born 1/20/51, he is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sandra, his daughter, Sara Stelle Parets, her husband Matthew and son Lukas in Minneola, FL, and son David Stelle, his wife Ashley, and daughter Sophia in Florence, KY. He's also survived by his sister, Donna Himschoot Erickson of Orlando, FL as well as his nieces, nephews, and cousins. George was a third-generation Miami native and spent a lifetime feeding the people of Florida, recently retiring from Gordon Food Service after 25 years. His true passion was being Papa to 7 year old Lukie and 7 month old Sophia. His love for his children and grandchildren was evident in all he said and did. He cherished them more than anything in this world. He will be loved forever. A visitation will be held today, November 9th, from 12pm-2pm at Stanfill Funeral Home.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 9, 2019