FOX, GEORGE H., 93, passed peacefully on February 26th. Served in the Army Air Force during World War II and the Korean War. Former dance instructor at the Fontainebleau Hotel. Financial advisor for Thomson McKinnon (which is now Wells Fargo) for 43 years, retiring at the age of 82. Member of Miami Shores Presbyterian for 46 years, a TKE, an environmentalist and an avid Democrat. Survived by his wife of 54 years Sue Fox, daughter Terry and son-in-law Mike Gotard, grandson Ted Davis, and step-grandchildren Allison and Sam. A memorial service will be held at Miami Shores Presbyterian Chapel (602 N. E. 96th Street, Miami Shores) Saturday, March 30th, 3:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, George requests that you do a kindness for a stranger or make some minor adjustment to help the environment. Gregg L Mason Funeral Home Miami, Florida 305-757-9000

