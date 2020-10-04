George Secrist 88, was reunited with his wife Julia of 62 years on August 16, 2020. He was born and raised in Miami, graduating from Miami High in 1951. George was an entrepreneur, educator and veteran of the U.S. Army. He is survived by his daughters Leona Bowen and Patricia Hardin, son-in-law David, grandchildren Justin, Jessica, Amanda, great-grandchildren Reaghan, Kendal, Kylie, Dylan. In addition to his wife, George was welcomed home to heaven by his grandson Christopher and mother Marion. A military graveside service will be held at 2:30pm on October 9, 2020 at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth Florida.



