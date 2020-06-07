George Heropoulos
Heropoulos, George, (97) beloved husband to Willena for 47 years, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was a loving father to Christine, Irene, Alicia, Eric and Tamra and a beloved grandfather to his many grandchildren. As a WWII veteran, he survived 35 missions while faithfully serving his country in the US Air Force. He was a longstanding member of St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church and a longstanding member of AHEPA where he held many executive positions including President. He retired from Churchill Coffee and was well known for his work with Orange Bowl Concessions and at the Dade County Youth Fair. George was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date.

Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.
