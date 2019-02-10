Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Hollahan. View Sign

HOLLAHAN, GEORGE 1/8/52 12/19/18 George was born and raised in Coral Gables. In his late twenties, he found recovery and devoted the rest of his life to carrying the Narcotics Anonymous message of hope to thousands of addicts across the globe. George died on 12/19/18, from a cerebral hemorrhage caused by a fall earlier in the day. He is and will continue to be greatly missed, loved, and never forgotten. Celebration of Life: Sunday, Feb 17, 2019 12:00 pm 3:00 pm St Patrick's Catholic Church, Barry Hall 3703 N Meridian Ave, Miami Beach, FL

HOLLAHAN, GEORGE 1/8/52 12/19/18 George was born and raised in Coral Gables. In his late twenties, he found recovery and devoted the rest of his life to carrying the Narcotics Anonymous message of hope to thousands of addicts across the globe. George died on 12/19/18, from a cerebral hemorrhage caused by a fall earlier in the day. He is and will continue to be greatly missed, loved, and never forgotten. Celebration of Life: Sunday, Feb 17, 2019 12:00 pm 3:00 pm St Patrick's Catholic Church, Barry Hall 3703 N Meridian Ave, Miami Beach, FL Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 10, 2019

