1/
George Leader
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEADER, George. The Mount Sinai Medical Center family pays tribute to George Leader, a dedicated supporter of our hospital. Mr. Leader and his wife, Diana, are Members in the Society of Mount Sinai, our Foundation's most time-honored fundraising organization. This legacy of giving has continued with his daughter, Robin Leader-Landau, who is a member of the Founders of Mount Sinai. All of us at Mount Sinai extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Leader's wife, Diana, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. He leaves a legacy of helping others through his kindness and generosity, and he will always have a special place in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved