LEADER, George. The Mount Sinai Medical Center family pays tribute to George Leader, a dedicated supporter of our hospital. Mr. Leader and his wife, Diana, are Members in the Society of Mount Sinai, our Foundation's most time-honored fundraising organization. This legacy of giving has continued with his daughter, Robin Leader-Landau, who is a member of the Founders of Mount Sinai. All of us at Mount Sinai extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Leader's wife, Diana, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends. He leaves a legacy of helping others through his kindness and generosity, and he will always have a special place in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.



