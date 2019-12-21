Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Llewellyn Richards. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

George Llewellyn Richards. M.D. December 29,1923- December 15, 2019 George L. Richards, M.D. passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019 two weeks shy of his 96th birthday. He was surrounded in love by his family. George was born in Tunkhannock, PA to the Rev. Elton P. and Lillian R. Richards and Is survived by his wife of 42 years, Marsha Richards of Cutler Bay, FL He Is also survived by a brother, the Rev. Elton P. Richards (Anne) of Wyomissing, PA., three sons: George L. Pete 11 Richards, Jr. DDS (Jan) of Hendersonville, NC, Daniel R. Richards (Chris) of Arlington, TN and Scott B. Richards, MD of Port St. Lucie, FL., a step daughter Lorrie Babb, four grandsons: Justin E. Richards, M.D., Jordan L. Richards, Esq., Dylan A.J. Richards and Thomas J. J. Richards., and nephews E. Russell Richards and David R. Richards and family He was preceded In death by a daughter, Wendylyn L. Richards and step-son, James Babb. After graduation from Media High School, Dr. Richards served his country In the Army In the European Theater during WWII Including the Battle of the Bulge. Upon completing his military service he graduated from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA and entered Temple University School of Medicine In Philadelphia, where he graduated in 1952. Four years later Dr. Richards relocated his family to Miami, FL where he received his orthopedic training at the University of Miami and Jackson Memorial Hospital. His private orthopedic practice In Miami Shores, FL quickly grew and he served the local North Shore Hospital and Medical Center as Chief of Staff for several years. His love of medicine was equaled by his love of sports, especially football. He was instrumental InLobbying the Dade County Schools to require the presence of a Physician at all high school football games. He was the team doctor at Miami Central and North Miami High Schools and team doctor for the Miami Toros professional soccer team. George was an avid tennis player and fisherman and enjoyed his later years In the Florida Keys fishing with his wife, step-son, sons and grandsons. He loved to sing In his church choir, was a member of the Miami Shores Rotary Club (Paul Harris Fellow). In lieu of a funeral, a Celebration of Life will be held In his memory on what would have been his 96th birthday, Dec. 29, 2019 at 4PM at East Ridge Retirement Village of Cutler Bay, FL. 19301SW 7th Ave., Cutler Bay, FL 33157. In Lieu of Donations please send to East Ridge Foundation In Memory of George L. Richards.

George Llewellyn Richards. M.D. December 29,1923- December 15, 2019 George L. Richards, M.D. passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019 two weeks shy of his 96th birthday. He was surrounded in love by his family. George was born in Tunkhannock, PA to the Rev. Elton P. and Lillian R. Richards and Is survived by his wife of 42 years, Marsha Richards of Cutler Bay, FL He Is also survived by a brother, the Rev. Elton P. Richards (Anne) of Wyomissing, PA., three sons: George L. Pete 11 Richards, Jr. DDS (Jan) of Hendersonville, NC, Daniel R. Richards (Chris) of Arlington, TN and Scott B. Richards, MD of Port St. Lucie, FL., a step daughter Lorrie Babb, four grandsons: Justin E. Richards, M.D., Jordan L. Richards, Esq., Dylan A.J. Richards and Thomas J. J. Richards., and nephews E. Russell Richards and David R. Richards and family He was preceded In death by a daughter, Wendylyn L. Richards and step-son, James Babb. After graduation from Media High School, Dr. Richards served his country In the Army In the European Theater during WWII Including the Battle of the Bulge. Upon completing his military service he graduated from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA and entered Temple University School of Medicine In Philadelphia, where he graduated in 1952. Four years later Dr. Richards relocated his family to Miami, FL where he received his orthopedic training at the University of Miami and Jackson Memorial Hospital. His private orthopedic practice In Miami Shores, FL quickly grew and he served the local North Shore Hospital and Medical Center as Chief of Staff for several years. His love of medicine was equaled by his love of sports, especially football. He was instrumental InLobbying the Dade County Schools to require the presence of a Physician at all high school football games. He was the team doctor at Miami Central and North Miami High Schools and team doctor for the Miami Toros professional soccer team. George was an avid tennis player and fisherman and enjoyed his later years In the Florida Keys fishing with his wife, step-son, sons and grandsons. He loved to sing In his church choir, was a member of the Miami Shores Rotary Club (Paul Harris Fellow). In lieu of a funeral, a Celebration of Life will be held In his memory on what would have been his 96th birthday, Dec. 29, 2019 at 4PM at East Ridge Retirement Village of Cutler Bay, FL. 19301SW 7th Ave., Cutler Bay, FL 33157. In Lieu of Donations please send to East Ridge Foundation In Memory of George L. Richards. Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close