Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Martin Eckert Jr.. View Sign

ECKERT, JR., GEORGE MARTIN, 94, of Henderson, NV, passed away February 2, 2019. He was born August 17, 1924, in Chicago, IL. A veteran of WWII, he joined the US Navy in 1942 serving as a radioman in the South Pacific aboard the USS Chester, a heavy cruiser. In 1950 George graduated from the Walton School of Commerce in Chicago and received the degree of Bachelor of Science in Accounting. He then worked as a real estate broker in Chicago and managed several office buildings in the downtown area. With his wife, Caroline, George moved to the Miami area in 1969. He became employed at the Hollywood Greyhound Track as Comptroller and Mutuel Manager and was serving in the capacity of General Manager when he retired from the track in 1989. His life was one of service to his God, his family, his community and others. As a kind and generous man, his care and compassion touched appreciative people over the years. In addition to his wife, who passed away in 1992, he was also proceeded in death by his daughter, Nancy Stoecker, who died in 1980, as well as his loving sister Marie J. Parker of Durham, NC who passed in January 2019. George is survived by a loving family including daughters Kathleen Olley of Citrus Heights, CA, and Patricia Cook of Caldwell, ID; grandson Richard Cook (Christie) and great-grandchildren Trevor and Taryn. Also, by his stepdaughter Jeanette Nichols (Joseph) of Vista, CA, as well as their family. Also his brother, Robert J. Eckert (Joni) of Plano, TX. Private service is pending with interment at Arlington National Cemetery.

ECKERT, JR., GEORGE MARTIN, 94, of Henderson, NV, passed away February 2, 2019. He was born August 17, 1924, in Chicago, IL. A veteran of WWII, he joined the US Navy in 1942 serving as a radioman in the South Pacific aboard the USS Chester, a heavy cruiser. In 1950 George graduated from the Walton School of Commerce in Chicago and received the degree of Bachelor of Science in Accounting. He then worked as a real estate broker in Chicago and managed several office buildings in the downtown area. With his wife, Caroline, George moved to the Miami area in 1969. He became employed at the Hollywood Greyhound Track as Comptroller and Mutuel Manager and was serving in the capacity of General Manager when he retired from the track in 1989. His life was one of service to his God, his family, his community and others. As a kind and generous man, his care and compassion touched appreciative people over the years. In addition to his wife, who passed away in 1992, he was also proceeded in death by his daughter, Nancy Stoecker, who died in 1980, as well as his loving sister Marie J. Parker of Durham, NC who passed in January 2019. George is survived by a loving family including daughters Kathleen Olley of Citrus Heights, CA, and Patricia Cook of Caldwell, ID; grandson Richard Cook (Christie) and great-grandchildren Trevor and Taryn. Also, by his stepdaughter Jeanette Nichols (Joseph) of Vista, CA, as well as their family. Also his brother, Robert J. Eckert (Joni) of Plano, TX. Private service is pending with interment at Arlington National Cemetery. Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close