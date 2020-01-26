Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Michael "G.M." Schweitzer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCHWEITZER, GEORGE MICHAEL "G.M." 86, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, January 24, 2020, surrounded by family. "Mike", as he was known to his friends was a veteran of the Korean War and in 1951 was one of the first Dolphin trainers at Theater of the Sea in Islamorada before embarking on a career as a real estate investor and private money lender. He was a founding member of Biscayne Bank and sat on the Board of Directors for over a decade. He was a Kentucky Colonel, a fourth degree Knight of Columbus, a volunteer fire fighter, and a member of the Lions Club and Elks Club. He enjoyed boating, flying, and riding his Harley well into his 80's. He is survived by his three children; his son Gregory and his wife Kim, his daughter Kelli and her husband Tom, and his daughter Kimberly, and their mother, Marti Schweitzer, as well as his five grandchildren: Kaylin, Kara, Kenny, Griffin, and Ciara. The viewing will be held at Stanfill Funeral Home on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. A Funeral mass will be held at Saint Louis Catholic Church, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery.

