SCHWEITZER, GEORGE MICHAEL "G.M." 86, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, January 24, 2020, surrounded by family. "Mike", as he was known to his friends was a veteran of the Korean War and in 1951 was one of the first Dolphin trainers at Theater of the Sea in Islamorada before embarking on a career as a real estate investor and private money lender. He was a founding member of Biscayne Bank and sat on the Board of Directors for over a decade. He was a Kentucky Colonel, a fourth degree Knight of Columbus, a volunteer fire fighter, and a member of the Lions Club and Elks Club. He enjoyed boating, flying, and riding his Harley well into his 80's. He is survived by his three children; his son Gregory and his wife Kim, his daughter Kelli and her husband Tom, and his daughter Kimberly, and their mother, Marti Schweitzer, as well as his five grandchildren: Kaylin, Kara, Kenny, Griffin, and Ciara. The viewing will be held at Stanfill Funeral Home on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. A Funeral mass will be held at Saint Louis Catholic Church, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 26, 2020