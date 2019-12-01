Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hans George "Hanno" Mueller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mueller, Hans George (Hanno) March 17, 1948 - October 28, 2019 Born in Dresden, Germany to Otto Mueller & Eleanore Giese Survived by Grandson: Florian Koch Brother: Peter Mueller /Sabine Nephew: Stefan Mueller / Jasmin Nieces: Nicole Mueller/Sebastian Horn & Sonia Mueller Sister: Sabine Mueller /Jens Kludzuweit Niece: Michelle Rager & Nephew: Andre Rager Stepmother: Ava Mueller Companions: Margitta Kaufhold, Alan Sutell & Alfredo Macaya And many other relatives and friends in the U.S.A. , Germany, Costa Rica and other countries. Hanno spent his childhood in Celle, Germany where he attended elementary & high school. He then graduated from Hotel School in Heidleberg, Germany. He worked his way up at various hotels in Germany as well as a short stint as a flight attendant with British European Airways, flying between Hannover and Berlin. After visits to Syracuse & Miami, Hanno decided to stay & work at hotels in South Florida. Hanno started as a pool boy, then waiter, frontdesk clerk & assistant manager as his English improved. Eventually he was able to become a U.S. citizen and was promoted to Hotel Manager, at several Miami Beach hotels, among them The Richmond, The Howard Johnson, The Penguin and The Fisher Island Hotels. For several years Hanno owned and ran a service company working with multiple travel agents in Germany 14 years ago Hanno was devastated by the death of his only son Christopher in a motorcycle accident. Nine and one-half years ago, Hanno was diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer, but after 2 years of Chemo he went into remission. A few years later he was diagnosed with COPD and had to go on oxygen 24/7. Many years of treatments followed, which Hanno managed with his usual positive attitude and wry humor. He finally succumbed after a short three days of unconsciousness in the care of a hospice nursing team. Hanno will be greatly missed but also lovingly remembered for his unique personality. A Memorial Mass will be said on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11am, with a reception to follow, at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 464 N.E. 16 Street, Miami ,FL 33132. Donations in his memory : Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, at the above address or online donations:

Mueller, Hans George (Hanno) March 17, 1948 - October 28, 2019 Born in Dresden, Germany to Otto Mueller & Eleanore Giese Survived by Grandson: Florian Koch Brother: Peter Mueller /Sabine Nephew: Stefan Mueller / Jasmin Nieces: Nicole Mueller/Sebastian Horn & Sonia Mueller Sister: Sabine Mueller /Jens Kludzuweit Niece: Michelle Rager & Nephew: Andre Rager Stepmother: Ava Mueller Companions: Margitta Kaufhold, Alan Sutell & Alfredo Macaya And many other relatives and friends in the U.S.A. , Germany, Costa Rica and other countries. Hanno spent his childhood in Celle, Germany where he attended elementary & high school. He then graduated from Hotel School in Heidleberg, Germany. He worked his way up at various hotels in Germany as well as a short stint as a flight attendant with British European Airways, flying between Hannover and Berlin. After visits to Syracuse & Miami, Hanno decided to stay & work at hotels in South Florida. Hanno started as a pool boy, then waiter, frontdesk clerk & assistant manager as his English improved. Eventually he was able to become a U.S. citizen and was promoted to Hotel Manager, at several Miami Beach hotels, among them The Richmond, The Howard Johnson, The Penguin and The Fisher Island Hotels. For several years Hanno owned and ran a service company working with multiple travel agents in Germany 14 years ago Hanno was devastated by the death of his only son Christopher in a motorcycle accident. Nine and one-half years ago, Hanno was diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer, but after 2 years of Chemo he went into remission. A few years later he was diagnosed with COPD and had to go on oxygen 24/7. Many years of treatments followed, which Hanno managed with his usual positive attitude and wry humor. He finally succumbed after a short three days of unconsciousness in the care of a hospice nursing team. Hanno will be greatly missed but also lovingly remembered for his unique personality. A Memorial Mass will be said on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11am, with a reception to follow, at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 464 N.E. 16 Street, Miami ,FL 33132. Donations in his memory : Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, at the above address or online donations: trinitymiami.org Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close