George Wesley Cleveland II February 4, 1933 West Palm Beach, FL - Passed November 25, 2019 Port Saint Lucie, FL. George was 86 years old when he met his Heavenly Father, George is survived by his brother Ralph Cleveland , as well as his five children : Wesley Cleveland, Karen Shelkey ,Phyllis Hernandez, Kim Moore and Denise Sprouse. Grandchildren: Justin, Brian, Rachel, Erin, Chrystina, Ryan , Christian, Kaliegh and Zachary. Great Grandchildren : Felicity, Heidi, Caroline, Rose, Lucy, Crockett and Greysen. George was a Graduate of Miami Senior High C/O 1950, United States Air Force Veteran, Firefighter with the City of Miami, Retiring a Lieutenant with Miami Dade Fire Department. Our dad had a great sense of humor, zest for knowledge, travel and was an avid Miami Dolphin Fan! He loved his family and was very proud to call us “His”.

