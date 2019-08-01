HESTER, GERALD (Jerry) L. of Miami, FL, passed away at home Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Barbara, son Kirk Hester (Carolyn), daughter Holly Hester (Bill Shortridge) and son Jason Hastings (Margaret), as well as his four beloved grandchildren, Buck, Emerson, August and Madeline, and many friends. He will be missed by all who loved him. A viewing will be held at Kendall Presbyterian Church (8485 SW 112th Street Miami, FL. 33156) at 3:30pm with a service starting at 4pm on Saturday, August 3rd. For full obituary please visit www.stanfillfh.com
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 1, 2019