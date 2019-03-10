Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Meyer. View Sign

MEYER, GERALDINE (JERRY) passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019, two days shy of her 95th birthday. As recently as a month ago Jerry was completely engaged in the activities of her extended family, friends and politics. She had a brief hospitalization and her children were able to visit with her while she was aware and alert. At that time, Jerry expressly wished to " go to the party with Jim and her friends". She was residing at East Ridge Retirement Center. Jerry was born in Algiers, LA on March 1, 1924, the only child of the late George and Clementine Comeaux. She married the love of her life, James Meyer in April 1943. Jerry & Jim moved to Miami in 1954 where she lived the rest of her life. Jerry is survived by her children, Connie Rebozo (Fred) of Miami, Donna Sterck (Clem) of Jacksonville, FL, Jeri Rosedale (Dick) of Sapphire of Valley, NC & New Smyrna Beach, FL, Jim Meyer, Jr. (Liz) of Brentwood, TN; seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Jerry was predeceased by Jim and her husband of 45 years and her youngest daughter, Mary Anne. All remember her fondly for her love, generosity, sense of humor and her kindness to everyone. She had a wonderful life and enjoyed a good time with many social activities. She will be missed! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Miami.

