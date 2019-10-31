OSSAKOW, GERALDINE (Gerry), beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, businesswoman, and friend passed away after a short illness in Miami Beach, Florida on October 29th, 2019. Born November 6, 1924 in Brooklyn, NY to William and Helen Littman, Gerry lived life with grace, dignity, and uncommon kindness. She earned a bachelor's degree in education from Brooklyn College and a master's in psychological educational testing from Columbia University. She married her late husband Ralph soon after he returned from World War II where he fought with the 82nd Airborne Division. They first lived in Brooklyn where their son Steven was born and soon moved to Rockville Center, NY where their daughter Susan was born. Ten years later, they settled in Surfside, FL where they built a life together. In Florida, Gerry joined with her husband and father to found Surf Lighting in 1960, the business in which she worked for the rest of her life. As a dedicated mother, she was active in the PTA and the Girl Scouts and was a member of Temple Beth Shalom from 1960 until today. She was a lifelong avid reader, animal lover, avid crossword puzzler, and Dolphins fan. Gerry touched the lives of those who knew her with her genuine warmth, beautiful smile, and the joy with which she lived her life. She is survived by her son Steven J. (Iris) Ossakow, MD, daughter Dr. Susan Ossakow, granddaughters Jennifer (Howard), Rachel, Hilary, grandson Drew, great-grandchildren Lev and Talia, and to many others who loved her like family. Donations in Gerry's memory may be made to Best Friends Animal Society or the .
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 31, 2019