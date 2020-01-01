Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertrude Ginsburg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gert passed away peacefully in her sleep this past week. She leaves behind a loving son, brother, their families, and friends. A steadfast proponent of life-long, continuous education and engagement with the world, Gert attended the University of Illinois and held a master’s degree from Northwestern University. She took an interest in public affairs and advocacy to make the world a better place. Gert proudly dedicated herself to the thousands of children she taught in a more than 40-year teaching career, beginning in Moline, IL, and ending at Biscayne Elementary School in Miami Beach, FL. Gert’s consistent, patient, and empathic manner helped her make breakthroughs with students amid changing times and demographics. She easily related to people of all ages from those in the “Greatest Generation” to millennials and was fluent in the lexicon of the digital age. Caring and constant, Gert lent her support and words of encouragement to those in need. Memorial contributions may be made in Gert’s name to the Alpha Delta Kappa Foundation,

[email protected] The address is PO BOX 870567, Kansas City MO 64187-0567. Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 1, 2020

