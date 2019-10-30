SOBIE, GERTY "Oma" of Aventura, FL passed away on October 28, 2019. A Holocaust survivor, born in Austria on December 31, 1928. Predeceased by her loving husband, Rafael, and son Robert. Gerty founded Sobie Fabrics on SW 8th Street. She is survived by a daughter, Ida (Steven) Plotkin, grandmother to Asher (Lindsey) Sobie, and David (Jennie) Plotkin, along with three great-grandchildren Riley, Maddox, and Claire. Survived by many loving nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Miami Beach Holocaust Memorial, www.Holocaustmemorialmiamibeach.org. Funeral services will be held on October 31st at 11:00 am at Lakeside Memorial Park, 10301 NW 25th Street, Doral, FL, 33172. She will be missed greatly and in our hearts forever. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein-Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert Memorial Chapel, (305) 932-2700
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 30, 2019