LOYD, GIANCARLA, a resident of Palmetto Bay, passed away on March 27th at 7:00 am. She was President of Soroptimist Club in 2012. She is survived by her daughter, Tanya K. Loyd- Gonzalez. Services will be held at La Paz Funeral Home, 3500 NW 7th Street, Miami, 33125, on Friday, March 29th from 6:00 to 10:00 pm. There will be a vigil mass at St. Louis Catholic Church, 7270 SW 120 Street in Pinecrest on March 30th at 5:30 pm
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 29, 2019