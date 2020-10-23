Fuller, Gloria Gibson RD, LD-N, was born September 2, 1937 in Vacherie, Louisiana to the late Henry and Alberta Gibson. She was the sixth of nine children born to this blessed union. Gloria attended Magnolia High School in Vacherie and received her bachelor's degree from Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA. She completed a dietetic internship at the Ramsey County Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. Gloria was a licensed nutritionist and loved providing family and friends with instructions on diet plans and healthy eating. Gloria began her professional career in 1964 at Jackson Memorial Hospital, ultimately becoming the first African-American Dietitian hired. Gloria worked at Jackson Memorial for 35 years and retired in 2005 as Director of Food Services. After her retirement from Jackson Memorial, she continued her career as a nutritionist at Community Health South Dade, Inc., from January 2005 to June 2020. Gloria was very active in her beloved sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc., Pi Delta Omega chapter where she was initiated in 1987 with her line sisters, the 1st Fourteen. She was a Life Member of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Clubs, Inc. Miami Dade Club. She was very active with the National Dietician Association and a dedicated member of Christ Congregational United Church of Christ for 40 plus years. Gloria had an impeccable sense of fashion and style. She enjoyed a lifetime of cooking, gardening, decorating, entertaining, travelling, and was an avid garage sale shopper with her dear friend, Betty Alexander. She and Laphalle cruised and travelled the world, visiting over 60 countries. She was an active jogger and exercise enthusiast. She and Laphalle hosted countless affairs at their home for their friends and family. Gloria departed this earthly life peacefully at home on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Preceding her in death were sisters Florida Carey, BertaAnn Gibson, and Miami Williams; and brother Henry "Bozo" Gibson, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted husband Dr. Laphalle Fuller, Ph.D. and two wonderful sons, Vachel Fuller (LaToya) of Coral Springs, FL, and Varell Fuller, Esq., of San Francisco, California; two sisters, Angie Brown of New Orleans, LA, and Janet Johnson of Vacherie, LA; brother, Coleman Gibson, of Los Angeles, CA; special niece, Nedra Williams; a host of other nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Gloria was truly loved and will be greatly missed by all that knew her. A strolling visitation will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Christ Congregational United Church of Christ, 14920 SW 67th Ave, Palmetto Bay, Florida 33158. An invitation only, Celebration of Life, will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Service will be live streamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ChristCongregationalChurch/
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made in Gloria's honor to benefit the outdoor chapel at Christ Congregational United Church of Christ.