Gil C. Gursky, 95, beloved father and husband, passed away at home in Miami, on 10/10/2020. He is survived by his wife Phyllis and sons Mike and Greg. Gil was raised in Summit Hill, PA, a town he dearly loved. He served in the USAAF and US Army in World War II and graduated from Parks College. He worked at both Curtiss and Sundstrand, retiring as a field service manager. He dedicated himself to the Miami aviation community, having served as president of both GMAA and GLSF. He will be buried in Summit Hill.



