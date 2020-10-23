1/
Gil C. Gursky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gil C. Gursky, 95, beloved father and husband, passed away at home in Miami, on 10/10/2020. He is survived by his wife Phyllis and sons Mike and Greg. Gil was raised in Summit Hill, PA, a town he dearly loved. He served in the USAAF and US Army in World War II and graduated from Parks College. He worked at both Curtiss and Sundstrand, retiring as a field service manager. He dedicated himself to the Miami aviation community, having served as president of both GMAA and GLSF. He will be buried in Summit Hill.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved