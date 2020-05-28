Gilbert Martin
Martin, Gilbert, age 74 of Pembroke Pines passed away on May 22, 2020. He was born on June 12, 1945 in New York, New York. Gilbert was a long-time resident of South Florida for over 63 years. He is survived by his wife, Linda Martin of 51 years. Gilbert owned and operated Valmar Picture Frames in Miami from 1963-1990. He loved Art and a strong work ethic. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be in our hearts forever. Services & Burial will be Private.

Published in the Miami Herald on May 28, 2020.
